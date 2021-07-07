Knockanrawley Resource Centre's Ability Project recently hosted a photographic exhibition

Knockanrawley Resource Centre’s Ability Project recently hosted a photographic exhibition to highlight the completion of a very successful eight week photography module.

The Ability programme targets young people who are not currently work-ready using a range of person-centred supports. This type of programme assists young people to identify and follow progression routes based on both their potential and their needs.

As a result, the programme promotes positive pathways into education, training and employment for participants.

As part of European Youth Week and in conjunction with Volunteer Services International, a photography competition with the theme “Our Future is in Our Hands” was held and five participants from the photography module entered two pictures and won a “One for All voucher” for their entries.

Well done to Sam, Jack, Nicola, Osman and Garret for their fabulous efforts and to their tutor, Noreen Duggan.

The winning photos were: participants enjoying a cup of tea in a china cup and the other of participants playing a board game.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION IN CLONMEL

In addition to the winning photos the five Ability participants held a photographic exhibition in Place4u in Clonmel.

Centre Manager, Emer Leahy, attended the exhibition and applauded all five participants for their creativity and outstanding achievements.

