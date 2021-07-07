EDITORIAL: It only takes a few people to stand up and say, 'No, this isn't right!'

For some morons with a predilection for violent assaults, it is almost certainly prison where they will end up, but how many lives will they ruin before society is safe from them and their stupidity.

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Violent incidents seem to be becoming more commonplace among our younger population and it should be of concern to every household in this county.

People being randomly attacked or friends jumping another group of friends can only be described as disgraceful and shameful behaviour.

Dangerous trends continue to emerge and increase in popularity - including “happy slapping” - which involves punching a random person for the purpose of recording the assault and seems to have had a resurgence in this country.

Such violence is not just disgraceful, it is criminal and will lead to people being put behind bars where they belong.

There is nothing attractive about callously attacking another individual or group of individuals.

Teenagers, young adults, should not behave in such a fashion.

The consequences could alter the lives of many families in a community and this behaviour needs to stop now.

It only takes a few people to stand up and say, “No, this isn’t right!”

You all know it isn’t right.

Such violence is endemic in Ireland and will only worsen now as the country reopens and groups are allowed to mingle again.

With social media, Snapchat, TikTok, such violence is almost celebrated on said apps.

Why?

What level of ignorance and stupidity does there have to be in someone for that person to boast or gloat over an attack or to take some sort of pride in their efforts.

The emotional and physical hurt such incidents cause have lasting consequences.

Lives could be lost or irreparably damaged.

Stop it, before you end up spending your formative years behind bars.

For some morons with a predilection for violent assaults, it is almost certainly prison where they will end up, but how many lives will they ruin before society is safe from them and their stupidity.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie