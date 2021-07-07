EDITORIAL: It only takes a few people to stand up and say, 'No, this isn't right!'

Violent incidents seem to be becoming more commonplace among our younger population and it should be of concern to every household in this county.

People being randomly attacked or friends jumping another group of friends can only be described as disgraceful and shameful behaviour.

Dangerous trends continue to emerge and increase in popularity - including “happy slapping” - which involves punching a random person for the purpose of recording the assault and seems to have had a resurgence in this country.

Such violence is not just disgraceful, it is criminal and will lead to people being put behind bars where they belong.

There is nothing attractive about callously attacking another individual or group of individuals.

Teenagers, young adults, should not behave in such a fashion.

The consequences could alter the lives of many families in a community and this behaviour needs to stop now.

It only takes a few people to stand up and say, “No, this isn’t right!”

You all know it isn’t right.

Such violence is endemic in Ireland and will only worsen now as the country reopens and groups are allowed to mingle again.

With social media, Snapchat, TikTok, such violence is almost celebrated on said apps.

Why?

What level of ignorance and stupidity does there have to be in someone for that person to boast or gloat over an attack or to take some sort of pride in their efforts.

The emotional and physical hurt such incidents cause have lasting consequences.

Lives could be lost or irreparably damaged.

Stop it, before you end up spending your formative years behind bars.

For some morons with a predilection for violent assaults, it is almost certainly prison where they will end up, but how many lives will they ruin before society is safe from them and their stupidity.

