Tipperary playground committee overwhelmed by support and generosity

New playground makes progress - Donations are still being accepted for fantastic new playground facility in Cahir
The Friends of Cahir Playground Committee have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity from the local community so far.
They have already secured funding for this project from South Tipperary Development Fund, LEADER and Tipperary County Council and many private and business donations too.
When finished the new playground facility will cater for all the children in the area, and in particular ensure that all children will be able to play side-by-side and enjoy the benefits of a new, inclusive, modern, fit for purpose play area.
Works are progressing nicely onsite now and you can already see what a great new facility it will be when finished.
Fundraising is ongoing and donations for this wonderful community amenity are very much appreciated.
To donate or for further details see: https:// ie.gofundme.com/f/cahir- community-playground- redevelopment-fund
Keith Naylor, contractor, Rathcabbin Tarmacadam, Cllr Noel Coonan, Sharon Scully, district administrator, Thomas Duffy, district engineer. Front, L/R Chloe, Fiadh and Alex
