LEGAL: 'A deceased must have led someone to believe that they would get an asset...'

For legitimate expectation to apply, a deceased must have led someone to believe that they would get an asset, and the person must have done something to show that they were relying on the promise.

There are several possible scenarios: the deceased gifts that asset to another, fails to make a will, or transfers the asset during their lifetime.

A typical example of this is whereby a family member has worked on a family farm or business, believing and based on promises made to them that the farm of business would be theirs on the deceased’s death.

In relying on this representation, they forego other business opportunities, job offers or career options.

Another example of a legitimate expectation claim is where a family member or carer moves in to live with an older adult and improves the property believing that the dwelling will be left to them.

Successful proceedings under this section can lead to an order vesting the property in the claimant or damages.

If someone dies leaving a spouse and no children, the surviving spouse is entitled to a legal right share of one-half of the estate.

If a person dies leaving a spouse and children, the surviving spouse is entitled to one-third of the estate.

A person can provide for a surviving spouse under their Will. In this case, the surviving spouse can opt to take under the Will or take their legal right share.

The person managing the implementation of the Will is obliged to notify a surviving spouse of their right of election. There are time limits on when this right can be exercised.

The law allows a surviving spouse to take the family home as part of their legal right share.

The surviving spouse has six months from the receipt of a notification or one year from the first taking out of representation of the deceased’s estate, whichever is later, in which to exercise these rights.

Unlike spouses, children are not given an absolute right to any part of the testator’s (a person who has made a will or given a legacy) estate.

The law permits children to apply to the court for redress if they feel their deceased parent has not made proper provision for them in accordance with their means. If the court accedes to such an application, it has an absolute discretion to make such provision for the child, as it considers just and equitable.

However, the court is not permitted to provide a child, which interferes with the legal right share of a surviving spouse, nor with a gift by Will or share on intestacy of a parent of the child.

There is a six-month time limit within which these claims have to be made by the child.

In deciding on such an application, the court will consider whether the testator has “failed in his moral duty to make proper provision” for the child in accordance with his means, whether by his Will or during his lifetime.

The court will consider the application from the point of view of a “prudent and just parent”. It looks at the position of each of the children of the testator and any other circumstances which it may consider of assistance.

Factors that the court will take into account include:

*The amount left to the surviving spouse or the value of the legal right share, depending on which the spouse elects to take.

*The number of the testator’s children, their ages, and their positions in life at the time of the testator’s death.

*The means of the testator.

*The age, financial position and prospects in life of the child whose position is being considered.

*Whether the testator already made proper provision in his lifetime for the child.

Afterthought

It is often, but not always the case that these types of claims can be avoided by consultation with beneficiaries. Where they cannot be avoided, they can be minimised by documenting your wishes and plans. If you document and plan, you may minimise the risk of conflict or misunderstanding.

