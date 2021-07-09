Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy sets out his objectives for the year ahead

Fine Gael’s Cllr Michael Murphy - who was elected as the first citizen of his home town Clonmel last week - has set out his objectives for the year ahead.

On a proud day for Cllr Murphy, his wife Jess and son Alex, he became the first citizen of Clonmel for the first time since he was elected as a public representative in 2009.

Cllr Murphy, who previously held the position of Cathaoirleach for Tipperary County Council, was the only nomination for the position put forward when the out-going Mayor, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, called for nominations at the Annual General Meeting of the Clonmel Borough District in the town hall.

Cllr Murphy is one of five of the six members of the authority involved in a pact for the mayoralty.He is joined in that agreement by councillors Siobhán Ambrose, Cllr Richie Molloy, Cllr Pat English and Cllr John Fitzgerald. The only member not part of the pact is Cllr Niall Dennehy.

An emotional Cllr Murphy said it was a very proud day for him and his family and he thanked the members for having the confidence in him to take on the responsibility of Mayor for the town of Clonmel. He said he was very proud to follow in the footsteps of former mayors who inspired him, in particular his uncle, the late Matt Slater, who was mayor on three occasions and his mentor, Fine Gael stalwart, Sean Nyhan, who was also elected mayor on three occasions.

His Fine Gael colleague Cllr John Fitzgerald was elected Deputy Mayor and glowing tributes were paid to the out-going Mayor Cllr Siobhán Ambrose by members and officials for her dedication to the role in the last twelve months.

After his election, Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy said Clonmel, like many other towns, faced many challenges.

“I intend to face those challenges as always with a sense of optimism, to look for opportunity within those challenges,” he said.

“Over the last five years and within this newly formed Clonmel Borough District, we have put plans in place which set out our ambitions, as a Borough District, as a community to drive the town of Clonmel and surrounding areas forward in terms of, for example, infrastructure, tourism, recreation, amenity and good health, the goal being always to make Clonmel and the surrounding areas of Marlfield, Rathkeevin, Lisronagh, Clerihan, Rosegreen, Kilcash, Ballypatrick and Kilsheelan, better places to live and conduct your business.

“However, it’s not just about putting those plans in place, now it’s about implementing those plans by securing the necessary investment to convert our shared ambitions into reality.

“The last 12 months has seen real progress in this regard throughout the District. We must build on this progress,” said Cllr Murphy.

He told the meeting that he wanted to see progress on Kickham Barracks, the Clonmel Sports Hub, Ballingarrane & Questum, Suir Island – Connectivity & Gardens, active travel – Colville and Marlfield Roads, extension of the Blueway towards Marlfield, public realm works in the town centre, housing, culture and arts (museum) and the Tidy Towns.

“We must all work together, with a sense of shared vision, energy and enthusiasm, not just in terms of addressing the needs of our local communities across the Borough District, but also in making a statement that Clonmel has the capacity, the resources, the capability and the ambition to be a real player and to attract investment into our county,” he told his colleagues and the officials present.

The outgoing Mayor Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said it had been a difficult year because of the pandemic and she paid tribute to the staff of the local authority for the valuable role they played in assisting the community cope.

Cllr Ambrose said she was delighted that work had started on phase one of the Kickham Barracks project in June and she expected work to start on the new sports hub before the end of August.

She thanked the members and officials for their assistance during the year.

Officials including county manager of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, Director of Services, Sinead Carr, and District Administrator Jim Dillon praised Cllr Ambrose for what she achieved during her mayoralty.

They also associated themselves with the tributes paid to councillors Murphy and Fitzgerald on their election.