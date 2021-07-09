PICTURE: Enjoy the break lads! Mick Mackey and Mattie Finnerty having a rest in Thurles!

‘Maors’ Mick Mackey, left, and Mattie Finnerty, from Cashel, enjoy a spot of lunch before taking their posts in advance of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship semi-final match between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary at the weekend.
Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
More News
It wasn't quite as sunny as this last Sunday for the St Declan's Way walkers but those who endured the rain nonetheless enjoyed the experience.
Nenagh Court: the court heard a driver doing a three-point turn on a Nenagh road collided with another vehicle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.