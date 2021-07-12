'Driver tried to hide,' Tipperary gardaí stopped this car in Cashel and here's why...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí stopped this Passat on July 10 in Cashel when "the driver tried to hide" on gardaí.
They added: "We discovered the driver never held a driving licence or insurance and the vehicle had no tax or NCT. The vehicle was seized and court to follow."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.