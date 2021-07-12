'Tax expired 800 days,' Clonmel gardaí on patrol of the town came across this vehicle

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardaí were on patrol of the town when this vehicle was stopped by them after it was flagged on the mobility app for having no insurance.
After speaking with the driver and inspecting the vehicle it turned out that there was:
No insurance
Tax expired 800 days
NCT belonged to another vehicle
Learner Driver unaccompanied
The vehicle was seized and court to follow
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.