Scorchio! Temperatures to soar in Tipperary later this week to as high as 25C

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There's a risk of some heavy thundery showers later on Monday, mainly in eastern areas, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: "Weather slowly improving from Tuesday, still cloudy with some patchy drizzle in the west but high pressure building and by Thursday many areas will be seeing sunny spells and temperatures rising.
"Up to 25C by Friday with a few lovely days ahead."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.