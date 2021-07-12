Three-bed beautifully restored waterside property with stunning views on sale in Tipp

Portland Lodge, Lorrha, Tipperary
DNG GLEN CORCORAN are delighted to offer for sale, Portland Lodge, a beautifully restored waterside property with stunning views over the River Shannon.
Located c. 3km from the centre of Portumna, this well presented spacious 3 Bedroom property offers c. 1,227 sq.ft of accommodation including: Open Plan Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, 3 no. Bedrooms & 2 no. Shower Rooms.
To the interior, the property has been recently renovated and is ready for immediate occupation.
Externally, the property boasts and attractive metal railed boundary wall, tarmacadam driveway, brick paved pathways and patio area and a wonderful elevated landscaped rear garden with exceptional views over the River Shannon and into County Galway.
Conveniently located c. 1 Hour from both Galway & Limerick & c. 2 Hours from both Dublin & Cork This property would make an ideal first time buyer property, holiday or retirement home. Viewing of this exceptional property comes highly recommended.
