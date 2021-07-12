Phil Daly and her late husband Liam ran one of Tipperary's best-known pubs for many years

Phil Daly, who died in the early hours of Monday morning
The death of Philomena (Phil) Daly, O'Connell Street, Clonmel is being widely mourned throughout Tipperary.
For many years Phil (née Power) and her late husband Liam and their family ran Daly's bar in O'Connell Street in Clonmel, one of the town's best-known and most successful pubs.
They were a much-loved and popular couple who had the same warm welcome for their regular customers and newcomers to the bar alike.
Phil was predeceased by Liam, who died six years ago.
Phil lost her brave battle against illness in the early hours on Monday morning.
She is survived by her children Liam Junior, Donal, Orla and Seán, grandchildren and extended family, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.
Funeral arrangements will follow later.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.