Phil Daly and her late husband Liam ran one of Tipperary's best-known pubs for many years

Phil loses her brave battle against illness

Phil Daly

Phil Daly, who died in the early hours of Monday morning

The death of Philomena (Phil) Daly, O'Connell Street, Clonmel is being widely mourned throughout Tipperary.
For many years Phil (née Power) and her late husband Liam and their family ran Daly's bar in O'Connell Street in Clonmel, one of the town's best-known and most successful pubs. 
They were a much-loved and popular couple who had the same warm welcome for their regular customers and newcomers to the bar alike.
Phil was predeceased by Liam, who died six years ago.
Phil lost her brave battle against illness in the early hours on Monday morning.
She is survived by her children Liam Junior, Donal, Orla and Seán, grandchildren and extended family, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.
Funeral arrangements will follow later.

