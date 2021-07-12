Road works on Bansha- Thomastown road

Tipperary County Council have said there will be temporary traffic management on the L-4306-1 Bansha to Thomastown from 07:00hrs on Monday 12 July 2021 to 18:00hrs on Tuesday 13 July 2021. This Temporary Traffic Management Plan will be in place to facilitate surface dressing. Temporary Traffic Management will be in place with local diversions.
