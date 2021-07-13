LATEST: Two men arrested in Tipp after female threatened by male with a hurley

File photo
On July 12 at approximately 11.30am gardaí form Clonmel responded to a call in the Glen Oaks area of Clonmel.
On arrival, they were met by female who alleged she was threatened by a male in possession of a hurley.
As a result of the garda investigation a male in his early 40s was arrested. A short time later a second male was arrested for the same offence.
Both males are currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984.
