Man charged after male walking in the Fethard area was approached and assaulted

On July 9 at approximately midday, a male was walking in the Fethard area when he was approached by another male who assaulted him.
As a result of this assault, the injured party received cuts and bruising.
As a result of the garda investigation, on July 11 a male was arrested in the Fethard area for assault, he was brought to Clonmel Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He was later charged with an offence of serious assault and appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on July 12, where he was granted bail with strict conditions.
