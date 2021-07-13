Lone male entered a private residence armed with a weapon during Tipp burglary

File photo
On July 11 at approximately 8am an aggravated burglary occurred in the Carrick-on-Suir area, a lone male entered a private residence armed with a weapon, he assaulted the female occupant of the house causing her non-life threatening injuries.
On arrival of gardaí, this male was arrested and conveyed to Clonmel Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1989.
He was later charged with a number of offences including burglary, assault and criminal damage and appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on July 12 where he was granted bail with strict conditions.
More News
A Mullinahone team pictured with the cup after beating Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the South MFC 'B' final replay in 2019.
File photo of Rock Mass location. It is part of our Irish tradition to stage annual Masses at these locations.
This year the Walk Leader is John Webster who since 2000 he has been the caretaker of the Famine Warhouse in Ballingarry.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.