Lone male entered a private residence armed with a weapon during Tipp burglary

Gardaí

On July 11 at approximately 8am an aggravated burglary occurred in the Carrick-on-Suir area, a lone male entered a private residence armed with a weapon, he assaulted the female occupant of the house causing her non-life threatening injuries.

On arrival of gardaí, this male was arrested and conveyed to Clonmel Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1989.

He was later charged with a number of offences including burglary, assault and criminal damage and appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on July 12 where he was granted bail with strict conditions.

