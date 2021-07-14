Road works on Tipperary road

Tipperary County Council have given notice that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on L-4204 Newtown to Cauteen, county Tipperary from 08:00hrs on 15 July 2021 to 18:00hrs on 16 July 2021.This Temporary Traffic Management is in place to facilitate surface dressing works. Temporary Traffic Management will be in place. Expect Delays
Road Hazard Type:
Road Works
