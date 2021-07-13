Tipperary included in Age Friendly Homes programme

Inclusion welcomed by Senator Garret Ahearn

Tipperary included in Age Friendly Homes programme

Healthy Age Friendly Homes
Senator Garret Ahearn has given a warm welcome to the  news announced this  morning (Tuesday July 13) as Minister for Mental Health and Older People and Minister for Local Government and Planning launch Sláintecare and Age Friendly Ireland National Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme.
"The programme aims to reach up to 4,500 homes across nine local authority areas including Tipperary over the next two years. These older people will have been identified as having significant social care needs and are at risk of hospitalisation or premature entry into long term residential care.
It is the aim of this programme to target supports to improve the living conditions of older people and enhance access to continued health and social care and tailored community supports. The Local Coordinators will support older people and their families to navigate the services by proactively linking them to the appropriate supports and services," said Senator Ahearn.

