Tipperary included in Age Friendly Homes programme

Healthy Age Friendly Homes
Senator Garret Ahearn has given a warm welcome to the news announced this morning (Tuesday July 13) as Minister for Mental Health and Older People and Minister for Local Government and Planning launch Sláintecare and Age Friendly Ireland National Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme.
"The programme aims to reach up to 4,500 homes across nine local authority areas including Tipperary over the next two years. These older people will have been identified as having significant social care needs and are at risk of hospitalisation or premature entry into long term residential care.
It is the aim of this programme to target supports to improve the living conditions of older people and enhance access to continued health and social care and tailored community supports. The Local Coordinators will support older people and their families to navigate the services by proactively linking them to the appropriate supports and services," said Senator Ahearn.
More News
The death took place during last week in Clonmel of Frank Kelly, formerly of the Bog Road, Mullinahone.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.