BIG READ: 'Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour' initiative has been launched

A major initiative by the Tipperary Town Enhancement Group to improve the appearance of buildings in Tipperary Town is being launched on Wednesday, July 14.

Titled “Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour”, the initiative is being supported by Crown Paints and by the local Crown stockists, Tipperary Co-operative and Joe Whelan’s.

Pictured at Tipperary Co-operative were from left to right: Eilish Fitzgerald, Ken Kinsella (Crown Paints), Trisha Spillane (Tipperary Co-op), William Kinane, Rita Fenton and Eamon Ryan

Lifting the community spirit of the town, creating awareness and pride of place, encouraging appreciation and respect for our surroundings, and demonstrating positivity for our future is the group’s objective with the aim of having the town looking its very best for the summer and to encourage people to shop and visit Tipperary following the lifting of restrictions.

The idea for this initiative came about earlier this year when Eamon Ryan-Cooper invited some people that he knew from other community groups to a Zoom chat to discuss ways in which they could work together towards enhancing the town.

Following a discussion it was agreed that the most visual impact would be to paint the buildings in the town.

It was noted that the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force was working across nine different themes and in at least four of these (Infrastructure, Image, Tourism and Retail) the dereliction and shabby appearance of many buildings on the streets of the town was top of the list of the planned actions for change.

Bearing this in mind the group approached Carmel Fox, Chairperson of the Taskforce and Anthony Coleman, District Administrator with Tipperary County Council, to discuss how a painting scheme could be made accessible to the business community.

The council offered the support of the existing Painting & Enhancement Scheme and Tipperary Credit Union came on board to offer additional financial support.

In order to progress the project a number of issues had to be discussed around health and safety, insurance, and the use of hoists and power washing equipment.

Painting contractors had to be approached for quotations and paint shops were contacted for advice.

Guidelines for the project were drawn up and agreed and then Crown Paints came on board with significant incentives on pricing through their two outlets in the town, Tipperary Co-operative and Joe Whelan’s.

Through the support of Crown Paints the slogan “Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour” was born and a logo for the project was designed and sponsored by Niamh Quinn McIlveney.

Pierse Motors have come on board with branding support for the project as have Munster Advertising.

Many of the property owners have signed up to the scheme and there is great enthusiasm and a lot of excitement in getting fresh looks and colour schemes on people’s shop fronts and homes.

“With the support of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force and Tipperary County Council, we aim to improve the appearance of the buildings and to bring pride back to our town,” says the group spokesperson, Rita Fenton.

Crown Paints are very excited to partner with the committee and their two local stockists, Tipperary Co-operative and Joe Whelan’s, on this enhancement project, says Ken Kinsella, Regional Sales Manager for Crown Paints.

“We believe the bespoke colour palette created by our Colour Specialist Kathryn Lloyd, will bring a new vibrancy and rejuvenation to the streets of the town and achieve the committee’s goal of Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour,” they said.

Tipperary Co-operative has also joined with Crown Paints in supporting the project.

“It is great to see local businesses come together to rejuvenate the town by adding a splash of colour,” says Trisha Spillane.

“This initiative will improve the streetscape and public realm of our town and the benefits will be seen by both the residents of our community and by visitors. Our involvement is recognition of the support of the wider Tipperary community towards Tipperary Co-operative over many years,” she added.

“At Joe Whelan’s we are Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour with Crown Paints,” says Ann Whelan. “From the heart of town, we are delighted to be one of the stockists of Crown Paints and look forward to working with those involved in this exciting initiative. From Joe Whelan’s we wish it every success. Let’s make Tipperary shine again.”

The members of the Tipperary Enhancement Group are as follows; Eamon Ryan-Cooper (The Porterhouse), Rita Fenton (Rita’s Flowers), Willie Kinane (McMahon Shoes), William Carroll (William Carroll Auctioneers) and Eilish Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald Opticians).

They are to be commended for this initiative and here’s wishing it every success.