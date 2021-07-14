Public warned about the dangers of summer insects

Ireland’s leading pest control provider Rentokil is warning the public to be vigilant regarding summertime pest insects, namely ants, flies and wasps, and to be aware of the negative impacts posed by them, as the current period is when they are most active.

As lockdown restrictions are lifted and the weather improves, and people begin to spend more time outside socialising there is a greater need for awareness of the increased activity of these pest insects.

In particular, the company is encouraging outdoor diners to be aware of the presence of summer insects, as they will likely be attracted to their food. Wasps and flies pose the greatest potential inconvenience for outdoor diners due to their ability to sting and the threat they pose in the spread of bacteria.

Flies are most active during the summer period, as this is when they breed. Flies pose the threat of spreading bacteria such as E-coli and campylobacter to humans when they come into contact with food.

To discourage the presence of flies on their premises, Rentokil encourages people to take steps including: fix leaky taps and blocked drains where water can gather; keep food covered; keep bins, sinks and food areas clean; fit fly screens to windows; keep windows and doors shut at night and consider installing a fly killer unit.

Ants are another common summertime pest. While they do not pose the same health threats as flies, they can become a nuisance. If ants find a food source on a premises, they can lay down pheromones to attract others, which can rapidly turn a small infestation into a large one.

If you notice an ant infestation on your premises you should ensure to track down where they are coming in and seal off the entry point, clear up any sticky residues on worktops, and cover up any foodstuffs which could also be a food source for ants.

The warm summer months are when the wasp population is at its highest, as the favourable conditions enable the insects to thrive and multiply. Wasp stings are a painful experience and can also be extremely dangerous to people allergic to the poison in stings.

Steps that people can take to prevent the presence of wasps on their premises include: keep windows and doors shut; ensure outside bins have tightly fitting lids so wasps are not attracted to the contents; and check for the presence of nests.

If you do spot a nest, make sure to keep children and pets away from the area.