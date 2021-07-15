Stole €500 in wallet in Thurles

Thurles district courthouse
A man who took a wallet containing €500 from a table in Apache Pizzas restaurant, Thurles, was ordered to pay compensation by a district court judge.
Michal Bily pleaded guilty to theft before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court. Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said Mr Bily, of Apartment 2, Main Street, Littleton, entered Apache Pizzas, Friar Street, Thurles, on August 14, 2020.
Mr Bily took a wallet containing €500 in cash, and a bank card, without permission, from a table. He was later approached by gardaí after being captured on CCTV. He has five previous convictions, relating to road traffic offences.
Solicitor Brian Hughes said the issue of compensation should be dealt with before a penalty is imposed, and asked for the matter to be put back to November 23. Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to that date, for a victim impact statement, and so that compensation can be produced.
