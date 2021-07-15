Stole €500 in wallet in Thurles

Theft

Stole €500 in wallet in Thurles

Thurles district courthouse 

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who took a wallet containing €500 from a table in Apache Pizzas restaurant, Thurles, was ordered to pay compensation by a district court judge.

Michal Bily pleaded guilty to theft before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court. Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said Mr Bily, of Apartment 2, Main Street, Littleton, entered Apache Pizzas, Friar Street, Thurles, on August 14, 2020.

Mr Bily took a wallet containing €500 in cash, and a bank card, without permission, from a table. He was later approached by gardaí after being captured on CCTV. He has five previous convictions, relating to road traffic offences.

Solicitor Brian Hughes said the issue of compensation should be dealt with before a penalty is imposed, and asked for the matter to be put back to November 23. Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to that date, for a victim impact statement, and so that compensation can be produced.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie