Irish Cancer Society reaches out to people in Tipperary

The Irish Cancer Society is encouraging anyone affected by cancer in Tipperary and who is in need of free counselling support to reach out for help.

The charity is doubling its funding for the service to more than €800,000 this year to ensure people can access this crucial free service when it is needed more than ever.

Cancer patients, survivors and those around them have had to deal with a huge amount during the pandemic including disruptions to treatments and services, social isolation and uncertainty around vaccinations. This has understandably taken its toll on people at a time when they are also dealing with a life-changing diagnosis.

Counselling provides a safe space for people to talk about their worries and anxieties in a supportive and non-judgmental setting.

The Irish Cancer Society funded some 576 counselling sessions in Tipperary in 2020, ensuring that the service was able to continue on a remote basis during the pandemic.

Counselling is available for children and adults, including family members as well as those directly impacted by a cancer diagnosis or who have lost loved ones to cancer. Whether your experience is recent or in the past the service is available to you.

Referrals for counselling sessions are available through the Society’s Freephone Support Line on 1800 200 700 and SupportLine@IrishCancer.ie.