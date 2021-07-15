Road traffic measures on Tipperary road on Friday July 16

Tipperary County Council has given notice that there will be temporary traffic management measures on R670 at Garnavilla to Roachestown, county Tipperary from 08:00hrs to 18:00hrs on Friday 16 July 2021. This temporary traffic management plan is in place to facilitate road resurfacing works. Local diversions will be in place. Expect Delays
