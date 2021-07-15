EDITORIAL: Death of a statesman and model public servant

Dr Seán McCarthy has passed away aged 84. People across Tipperary and further afield, including An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, have paid tribute to “a truly outstanding public representative who cared so much for the people of Cashel and south Tipperary”.

Wonderful words are being spoken and written about the man, the politician and the medical professional.

Dr McCarthy, or “The Doc” as he has been called in some tributes, was first elected to Dáil Éireann as a Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary South in the 1981 General Election and served as Minister of State at the Department of Industry and Commerce from 1987 to 1989.

He had a distinguished career in politics over many years.

In 1989, he was elected to Seanad Éireann on the Agricultural Panel.

He also served as a county councillor representing the Cashel Local Electoral Area and as a town councillor on Cashel Town Council until 2014.

Seán also had a brilliant career in medicine and had a practice in Cashel where he was a GP for many families in the locality and beyond.

He lived to serve the people of Cashel and Tipperary and will never be forgotten.

Deputy Michael Lowry has described Seán as “a renowned and eminent medical professional and he viewed this role as a vocation rather than a career”.

Seán was a great family man who always put those he loved most first in his life.

Predeceased in 2018 by his wife Mary-Jo, a light went out in Seán’s world when she passed away, Deputy Lowry said.

The staff at The Nationalist would like to extend their sympathies to Seán’s sons, daughters, grandchildren, extended family members, his many friends and colleagues and to all who mourn him at this difficult time.

Seán’s passing has seen the death of a consummate statesman and a model public servant not just for his country, but for his community.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.