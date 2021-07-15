OPINION: 'A voice replied quietly, a whisper from the depths of his soul...'

I often frame my thoughts as conversations with other parts of myself. In these conversations I get to ask myself questions and tease out the answers, either alone or bouncing the ideas off loved ones, friends or often just talking to myself.

I’m not mad, I promise, I’m just trying to see life from more than one perspective and that takes challenging my thoughts from odd angles.

One of the thoughts I’ve had lately surrounds our children and how do we teach them. I’ve always thought that IQ was prized far above EQ, or emotional intelligence, and so how do we level that playing field?

We need to teach our children the importance of understanding that emotional awareness is as important in life as the ability to use logic to solve a puzzle.

To intuit, to make leaps of faith and to fill in gaps in intellect with feelings, with compassion and empathy, with imagination are all traits that Einstein thought fueled his discoveries and he knew a thing or two about being an intellectual.

When it comes to raising our children it’s far more important to raise ones who will have these qualities than it is to raise ones who can ace algebra.

Of course raising children who can do both is how we raise well balanced, functioning adults, but we too often emphasise one intelligence at the expense of the other and that’s something I hope we can address today.

What follows is a conversation with myself or perhaps with that part of me that has the answers and is just waiting for me to ask the right questions:

“A father looks at his child. He wonders, What will I teach you? How will I teach you?

“There is so much you need to know. How do I decide what’s important?”

A voice replied quietly, a whisper from the depths of his soul.

“Teach them to love like their mother loves you. Teach them to cry as freely as you have learned to, both in sadness and joy.

Teach them empathy of the kind that says I too have felt pain, I see yours and though I can’t carry it for you, I will share the journey. Teach them language, so that they may use it to describe their emotions both with accuracy and with colour.

“Teach them to hug because sometimes a hug will say more than words ever can. Teach them the humility in caring for someone old or someone young or someone sick. This will serve them well.

“Teach them to stand up for both their beliefs and for those who have no voice.

“Teach them to question everything, especially themselves.

“Teach them to be generous, with money, time and love.

“Teach them the value of using their body to work physically so they can appreciate those who do.

“Teach them to love a woman or a man. Teach them that the choice doesn’t matter, just the amount of love.

“Teach them sacrifice so they will understand how when it comes to them.

“Teach them fortitude in adversity and not to be afraid to ask for help.

“Teach them to be equal, not more than or less than any other person.

"Above all teach them to be at peace in themselves, so that even when there is no one else they will never feel alone.”

“There’s too much. Where do I even begin,” he replied, dismayed.

“Ah,” said the voice softly, “that’s the hard and the easy part.

“Be that person and let them watch. As they grow, answer their questions and offer them guidance.

“The plant grows strong in good soil, with a straight stick to show it the way. Be both the soil and the straight stick. They will grow straight and true.”

The voice was quiet for the longest time before it spoke again. “A man’s children tell you all you need to know about the man, either because of his influence or in spite of it.

“If he is close to them and they are good people, you can infer that despite whatever shortcomings he may have, he also is good. Nothing healthy comes from poisoned ground.”

“But that will take a lifetime,” he said to the voice.

“If you’re lucky.” The voice replied with a chuckle, “If you’re lucky.”

Now I know this is a lifetime’s work and it leads us into other areas such as how to teach children about their emotions, how to recognise them and not be afraid of them.

How to express them freely and how to learn their place in our lives is a conversation for next week.

For now, remember that they learn from our example, not from our rules or dictates.

How we live, how we express ourselves, our tolerances and our prejudices are going to be distilled into them and amplified so the example we give them is the adults we will create to follow on from us.

Be the fertile soil, be the straight stick, practise the same care for yourself as you do for them. Learn about yourself, learn about accepting yourself and growing and you’ll be half way there already.