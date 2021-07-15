'Chaos lack of action has caused for those trying to learn to drive,' says Tipperary TD

Thoughts?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has criticised the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan for the “chaos his lack of action has caused for those trying to learn to drive”.

The comments come as figures released to Sinn Féin Transport spokesperson, Deputy Darren O’Rourke, show 3,637 people are now waiting for a driving test in Tipperary while a further 3,095 people are on the theory test waiting list in the Premier County.

The Tipp TD said: “Last year we warned Minister Ryan his lack of preparation and planning for driving tests was going to cause chaos during 2021. In my own constituency of Tipperary, 3637 people are waiting for a driving test, while a further 3095 are waiting for a theory test in Tipp. This time last year, we called for additional testers to be hired to help address the growing backlog, but it took months for the Minister to grant approval for the 80 extra testers the RSA themselves requested. They are still not in place.

“In November we asked the Minister to put the theory test online, but it took until June of this year to bring in a restricted pilot scheme.

“Universities were able to immediately switch to online exams during the pandemic.

“It’s simply not good enough. It’s predominantly young people affected by these delays, which is having a massive impact on their lives. The delays are impacting their employment opportunities and will become a major problem for many as they return to college.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie