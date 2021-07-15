'Chaos lack of action has caused for those trying to learn to drive,' says Tipperary TD

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has criticised the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan for the “chaos his lack of action has caused for those trying to learn to drive”.

The comments come as figures released to Sinn Féin Transport spokesperson, Deputy Darren O’Rourke, show 3,637 people are now waiting for a driving test in Tipperary while a further 3,095 people are on the theory test waiting list in the Premier County.

The Tipp TD said: “Last year we warned Minister Ryan his lack of preparation and planning for driving tests was going to cause chaos during 2021. In my own constituency of Tipperary, 3637 people are waiting for a driving test, while a further 3095 are waiting for a theory test in Tipp. This time last year, we called for additional testers to be hired to help address the growing backlog, but it took months for the Minister to grant approval for the 80 extra testers the RSA themselves requested. They are still not in place.

“In November we asked the Minister to put the theory test online, but it took until June of this year to bring in a restricted pilot scheme.

“Universities were able to immediately switch to online exams during the pandemic.

“It’s simply not good enough. It’s predominantly young people affected by these delays, which is having a massive impact on their lives. The delays are impacting their employment opportunities and will become a major problem for many as they return to college.”