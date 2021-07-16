Gardaí carry out a number of searches in Tipp in connection with thefts and burglaries

Gardaí attached to the Southern Region carried out a number of searches under warrant across Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork North Division on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in relation to a large scale investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region.
This co-ordinated search operation is being led by an incident room in Tipperary Town Garda station.
During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized.
No arrests were made in relation to this investigation and investigations are ongoing, at this time.
