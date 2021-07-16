PICTURE: Bulgarian registered truck working in Ireland stopped by Tipperary gardaí

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Templemore Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint in Roscrea on July 14 with assistance from the RSA and Customs.
They stopped this Bulgarian registered truck working in Ireland.
Gardaí said: "No tachograph chart in use. No previous 28 days charts. No CPC. No periodic inspection on tachograph & breach of cabotage rules. Defects on truck & trailer. Lights not working and cracked windscreen. Truck prohibited from driving for 45 hours."
