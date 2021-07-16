WARNING: Temperatures have increased and could get up to 28C by the weekend

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Temperatures have increased and could get up to 28C by the weekend, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Plenty of sunny spells on Friday and over the weekend as temperatures increase and get up to 28C by the weekend."
Stay safe out there!
Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Golf Classic is on at Dundrum Golf Club on this Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
GOAL's Fundraising and Events Officer, Helena O'Mahony, getting into training for the 100k August Challenge
