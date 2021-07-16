Third floor one-bed apartment on sale in Tipperary for a mere €40,000...AGAIN!

Lot 149 Apartment 303, Bridgewater House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 CD59
A third floor one-bedroom apartment is on sale in Tipperary for a mere €40,000 as part of BidX1's latest online auction on July 23.
See description below:
Property Summary
Third floor one bedroom apartment.
Excellent location close to all amenities.
Extending to approximately 37 sq. m (400 sq. ft).
Vacant possession.
Location
Clonmel is the largest town in south Tipperary located approximately 175km southwest of Dublin city.
The subject property can be accessed via the R678 and is located approximately 500m south-east of Clonmel town centre.
Local amenities include South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel Greyhound Stadium, Denis Burke Park and an array of shops and restaurants in Clonmel town centre.
Transport links include the M8 motorway which provides access to both Dublin and Cork, N24 and regular bus and train service from Clonmel town centre.
Description
Third floor one bedroom apartment.
Comprised within a building arranged over ground and three upper floors.
Off street parking.
Small balcony.
Service Charge €1,200 (subject to change).
We are informed the subject property extends to approximately 37 sq. m (400 sq. ft).
Accommodation
The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:
One bedroom accommodation.
For more information, click here.
