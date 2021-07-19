Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Reminiscing in Tipperary - “Back in my Day”

Tipperary Age Friendly Older Peoples Council

Tipperary Age Friendly

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Age Friendly Older Peoples Council are developing a project to capture stories and tales of the past, listening to the voices of older people across County Tipperary.


Within this project we hope to capture some living history from residents in the county and we will collate this information in written, audio and video form.


This will be a fantastic opportunity to capture the living history of Older Voices in Tipperary and to share stories and reminisces of our past, growing up in the county with the younger generations and showcase how in some instance’s things have evolved but also at its core how family and friends impact positively on our lives.

In this we have five main areas designed to capture the memories about where you went to school, memories of growing up and family activities, where you worked and the friendships and social or sporting activities that you participated in.
 
The 5 main areas which also include some prompt questions:
School and growing up
Family Memories and Household composition
Work and work life
Relationships, Marriage, Friendships
Traditions Sayings and pastimes 
We will circulate this project document through the older adult community groups in the county, through the nursing home and day care centres and also promote through Tipperary Public Participation Network (PPN) and partner agencies.
 
We have 3 methods of completing and participation,
Written: by completing the attached document and returning by email to agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie or by post to Tipperary Age Friendly, Ballingarrane House, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary E91E183
Audio: recording on device and sending a what’s app of the audio file with Name of participant to 087 1252938


Video: recording on device and sending the recording by email or what’s app including name of participant to 087 1252938 or email to agefriendly@tipperarycoco.By submitting your content for the project, you are providing your consent for your content to be shared on the project and in publications that will be produced.
 
Please feel free to share this with anyone you think might be interested in participating and if you have any queries regarding the above or want a paper version posted out to you please email agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie

