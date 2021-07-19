Tipperary gardaí renew appeal for public's help with investigations into arson attacks on vehicles 

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in their investigations into arson attacks on cars in Clonmel and the Mullinahone area last month.
The first incident was criminal damage caused by fire to a BMW car in the Poulacapple West area of Mullinahone shortly after 6am on Sunday, June 27.
A Toyota SUV was damaged by fire outside the owner's home at Dromard Crescent in Clonmel shortly after 3am on June 30.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may assist their investigations to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
More News
Ogie Fitzgerald, Benji Maher and Charlie Murphy, sons of former Killenaule players Ollie, Richie and Ian.
We do not want to return to the days of "ridiculous prices" for popular events, as ticket touts profit from the loyalty of fans, says Senator Garret Ahearn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.