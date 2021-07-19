Search our Archive

Tipperary gardaí renew appeal for public's help with investigations into arson attacks on vehicles 

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in their investigations into arson attacks on cars in Clonmel and the Mullinahone area last month.

The first incident was criminal damage caused by fire to a BMW car in the Poulacapple West area of Mullinahone shortly after 6am on Sunday, June 27. 

A Toyota SUV was damaged by fire outside the owner's home at Dromard Crescent in Clonmel shortly after 3am on June 30. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may assist their investigations to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640. 

 

