Tipperary County Council votes no change to Local Property Tax

Tipperary County Council voted to keep the Local Property Tax (LPT) at the same level as 2021 for next year, at last Friday’s meeting of the local authority.

During sometimes heated exchanges, Councillors heard that if the motion to keep the LPT as it is were not adopted, that funding for sports facilities, community groups and festivals could not be ensured into next year.



There will be no change on the first 11 bands in 2022, and based on revenue data for this year, 93.6% of properties in Tipperary fall within the first three bands and 99% within the first five bands.

Tipperary CEO Joe McGrath said that for the vast majority of properties, the charge for 2022 will remain at 2021 levels with likely reductions in some properties within bands II and III due to increase in thresholds.



“That recommendation will give rise to an additional €1.2m in funding for 2022. Fifty per cent of that will be allocated as a core support measure for our leisure centres, our arts centres, right around the county, whether it be in Nenagh or Tipperary town, Carrick-on-Suir, Roscrea,” he said.

If the recommendation is not accepted, “I cannot guarantee to the Council that those centres will be able to remain next year. They need those covid supports. They’ve done a great job of keeping the doors open, but if they don’t get it next year, I cannot guarantee that they will remain open,” he said.

The other €600,000 goes into general municipal allocations, and is dispersed by the municipal districts to clubs, projects, tidy towns groups, town and village renewal, and supports for festivals. “Every euro goes back into our community,” stressed Mr McGrath.

Cllr Roger Kennedy proposed that the LPT remain as per 2021.

Cllr Pat English said that central government had actually reduced funding to local authorities by reducing the general purpose grants.



This has come “on the back of drastic funding cuts over the last 17 years.” The money that was “siphoned off” was used to pay off the banking debts, and is still being used to service that. Cllr English said he would vote against the proposals.



Cllr Ann Marie Ryan said that about 43,000 households had deferred payment of the LPT due to inability to pay: in 2019, over 50,000 had requested the same.



Cllr Ryan maintained that there were alternatives to the LPT, such as vacant site levies, that could raise funding. “Until we reform our taxation system, it will remain a divisive and deeply unpopular taxation on the family home, as it’s based on market value and not on people’s ability to pay.”



Cllr Tony Black said he would be voting ‘no’ as he had to stand over promises made to his constituents.



Cllr Seamus Morris said the LPT was brought in at a time of crisis, and “since then we have less services, not more.” He blamed the Fianna Fáil government of 1977, and Fine Gael and Labour in 2014, for the “desperate state” of local authority funding. Ireland’s local authorities are “the worst funded in the EU.”



Cllr Michéal Anglim said many local groups in his area are benefitting from the LPT, to sums of €5,000 or €6,000.



Cllr Michael Smith said he was voting for the current LPT in support of the Roscrea Leisure Centre.

Cllr John Crosse said he could not understand how Councillors can “come in here and look for funding for local groups and vote against the LPT.”



Of the 40 county councillors: 28 voted in favour of keeping the LPT at its current level, 9 voted against, and three were absent.



Those who voted against included: Niall Dennehy, David Dunne, Pat English, Imelda Goldsboro, Shane Lee, Andy Moloney, Ann Marie Ryan, and Sean Ryan.