Motorist was known to Tipp gardaí to have never held a driving licence or insurance

File photo
Cahir gardaí were out and about on Sunday and arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving having tested positive for cannabis in Cashel.
A short time later they stopped and seized a Peugeot in Cahir as the motorist was known to have never held a driving licence or insurance having previously handed gardaí a fake licence.
Court to follow.
More News
Michael Purcell's shop in New Inn reopened today (Monday, July 19) having been closed last year due to Covid.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.