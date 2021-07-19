Make it stop! Temperatures could soar to a shocking 31C by Wednesday of this week

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
We can look forward to a warm few days ahead and Wednesday could be the hottest with 31C now very possible to be hit according to some weather models.
That's the forecast of weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, how added: "Enjoy the fine days ahead as there is a risk of showers from Friday but we might just escape as the low system could stay south of us.
"If you are on holidays then enjoy it even more, you have hit the Irish weather jackpot."
