Cllr Black calls on Council to fly the flag of Palestine

Two Sinn Féin councillors have called on Tipperary Co Council to fly the flag of Palestine, following a Dáil motion.



Cllr Tony Black and Cllr David Dunne, put forward a motion: “noting the recent universally supported motion in Dáil Eireann which has seen lreland become the first EU nation to recognise lsrael's ongoing occupation and settlement of designated zoned Palestinian land as de facto annexation, which amounts to illegality under international law, this Council being aware that 2014 was a year that witnessed both Houses of the Oireachtas pass motions in support of Palestinian statehood, this Council will fly the flag of Palestine at County Hall from July 18 until July 31 of 2021 in support of the above motions and as a gesture of our support and solidarity with the people of Palestine living under illegal occupation in East Jerusalem, The West Bank and who live under siege in the Gaza Strip.”



The management of Tipperary Co Council responded: “The Council's 'attendance at official events' protocol provides that only certain flags such as the national flag, the flag of a visiting dignitary, the EU flag and the County flag are allowed to be flown at the Council's Civic Buildings and any requests for other flags to be flown are considered by the Council's Corporate Policy Group (CPG).

“The CPG committee convened on Friday July 9 and in considering this request, had regard to the Council's position in relation to the lighting up of its civic buildings.



“It is the view of the CPG that any requests for other flags to be flown at its Civic Buildings should only be considered where it represents an established civic, charitable or non-profit sharing organisation, supports core civic, nationally recognised or philanthropic causes and/or has a clear link with Tipperary County Council or an association of the Council.



Applications should only be considered from a registered charity, public sector, community or other non-profit sharing organisation and individual or commercial organisation requests should not be allowed.



“It is not appropriate for the Council to support requests that may be linked to party-political issues or campaigning issues that may be contentious or politically sensitive, however, it is recommended that consideration be given to the Council showing their consolidarity on the matter by passing a motion recognising lsrael's ongoing occupation and settlement of designated Palestinian Iand as de facto annexation, which amounts to illegality under international law.



“Subject to approval of the Council, a letter showing the Council's support can be sent to the Palestinian Ambassador to lreland.”