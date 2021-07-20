Council take case over waste from a septic tank being dumped in county Tipperary

File photo
Tipperary County Council recently took a case over waste from a septic tank being dumped in the Carrick-on-Suir District area.
The local authority took the case under Section 32 of the Waste Management Act 2006, as amended for unauthorised disposal of waste.
On June 17 at Carrick District Court, the judge awarded a conviction and fined the defendant €2,500 and also handed down a three month prison sentence suspended for two years.
The judge also ordered that the fine be paid within one day and costs were also awarded to Tipperary County Council.
The details of the case were outlined to members at the recent full meeting of the council in the Management’s Report.
Currently, there are five cases listed for hearing up to September.
Meanwhile, a total of 111 litter fines have been issued to date in the Premier County with 59 paid, 42 outstanding and ten cancelled.
