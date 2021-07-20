Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Council take case over waste from a septic tank being dumped in county Tipperary

Shocking

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary County Council recently took a case over waste from a septic tank being dumped in the Carrick-on-Suir District area.

The local authority took the case under Section 32 of the Waste Management Act 2006, as amended for unauthorised disposal of waste.

On June 17 at Carrick District Court, the judge awarded a conviction and fined the defendant €2,500 and also handed down a three month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The judge also ordered that the fine be paid within one day and costs were also awarded to Tipperary County Council.

The details of the case were outlined to members at the recent full meeting of the council in the Management’s Report.

Currently, there are five cases listed for hearing up to September.

Meanwhile, a total of 111 litter fines have been issued to date in the Premier County with 59 paid, 42 outstanding and ten cancelled.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie