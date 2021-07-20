ALERT: '32C possible over next 3 days!' Temperatures to soar in the Premier County

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Temperatures will increase further on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with up to 32C now possible, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "A risk of showers Friday but mainly in southern areas and also a risk over the weekend but many areas might escape it.
"Cooler air could move into the east Saturday but rainfall amounts look generally low up to early next week.
"Risk of more showers and lower temperatures next week but still a lot of uncertainty after the weekend."
