Got ya! Tipp gardaí catch disqualified driver who had a number of children on board

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí had just set out on patrol on Monday evening when they stopped this car (pictured above) registered to a disqualified driver with tax expired over 900 days ago.
Gardaí added: "We established the car had just been sold to this driver, who is also disqualified and had a number of children on board. The driver was arrested and charged to court. The vehicle was seized."
