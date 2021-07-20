Search our Archive

20/07/2021

ALERT: Met Éireann issues weather warning amid sizzling heatwave in Tipperary

Met Éireann issues weather warning amid sizzling heatwave in Ireland

Met Éireann issues weather warning amid sizzling heatwave in Ireland

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow High Temperature warning for Ireland amid an ongoing heatwave in the country.

Ireland has been basking in glorious sunshine with temperatures in the mid to high twenties since late last week and it may get hotter and peak at 30 degrees in the coming days.

In its warning, Met Éireann said: "High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

"Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.

"For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready."

The warning issued on Tuesday morning is valid until 9am on Friday morning.

