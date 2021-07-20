Check out Carrick Davins GAA Club's lotto results

Carrick Davins GAA Club's lotto jackpot wasn't won last week.
Numbers drawn were: 13,17, 22, 28.
Two players matched three numbers and won €100 each.
They were Donie Ryan,c/o Nonie Ryan and Alan Treacy, c/o Tom Ryan.
