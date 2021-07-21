Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Tipp almost six times over the limit

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí patrolling Cashel on Tuesday evening stopped this car (pictured above) after the Mobility App flagged insurance issues.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be almost six times over the limit.
The vehicle was seized as the driver never held a driving licence or insurance.
The motorist has been charged to court.
