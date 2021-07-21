Winner, winner! Congratulations to Joanie Barry of Dundrum Drive in Tipperary Town

Congratulations to Joanie Barry of Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town, who was a recent winner of the St Michael's AFC Split the Pot Draw.
Joanie who won the jackpot of €892, was thrilled to win the jackpot and said she never expected to hear her name come out in the live draw.
She received the cheque from St. Michael's Chairman, Raymond Lonergan, and was joined for the presentation by her family and her grandson, Theo Barry (pictured).
Photo by Stevie O'Donnell
