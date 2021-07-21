EDITORIAL: Nothing gets us talking quite like the weather here in Ireland

In Ireland, there is an uncomfortability with sustained periods of warm weather - it’s something that’s innate in most of us.

People get particularly nervous when they see 32C being predicted on the weather charts - and that’s what we’re facing this week.

The weather is practically all we talk about when there is nothing going on with it, so this is peak forecast conversation right now.

T

he cries of, “hopefully it’ll be over soon,” and, “wouldn’t a bit of rain be lovely”, have inevitably been uttered over the last few days. That’s before we even mention the farmers. And then there’s the traditional, “it is very warm, isn’t it...and it is not even 1pm”.

Forecasts suggest we could be heading for 32C and when the mercury rises to such heights, we do need to be careful.

Dog owners need to make sure their animals aren’t left out for too long in the sun.

A cold, wet towel over a big sized dog is a good trick too, you can be guaranteed the dog won’t shake it off, they’ll be glad of it, just put it along their back, not too near the head.

We need to look after ourselves too so make sure you’re hydrating and layering on the sun protection.

Anyone with young kids will be trying to keep the little ones’ hats on as they all seem to have a compulsion to constantly take them off.

There is no doubt the weather has lifted the national mood, it was needed too as Covid-19 figures start to creep back over 1,000 daily.

Fingers crossed this good spell of weather won’t be a contributing factor to cases climbing too much higher across the country.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine in a safe manner.

It is not often that we get good weather.

We love to complain about the scorching conditions when they’re here, just as much as we will lament the balmy weather when it has moved on.

Nothing gets us talking quite like the weather here in Ireland.

Did you hear they’re forecasting rain for Friday?