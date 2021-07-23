PICTURE: Kate English in Ardfinnan hasn't missed a school day in eight years

Kate English
Kate English recently graduated from Ardfinnan NS with an award for excellent attendance having not missed a day of school throughout her eight years in primary school.
Her parents Josephine and John are also very proud of her achievement.
