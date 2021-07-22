Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Thurles Credit Union Home Improvement & Green Energy Loan Offers

Thurles Credit Union is on hand if you need any financial support

Thurles Credit Union Home Improvement & Green Energy Loan Offers

Thurles Credit Union

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Whether it’s a new kitchen, attic conversion, home office or man shed, Thurles Credit Union is on hand if you need any financial support. Their home improvement loan is one of the best on the market. It’s easy to apply and they give you a quick decision. They offer flexible repayment options and free loan protection insurance. Also, there are no administration fees or penalties for early repayment.

Credit Union CEO, Brian King, has also informed us this week, that if you’re thinking of retrofitting your home or buying an electric/hybrid vehicle, Thurles Credit Union can help you. The Credit Union recently launched their Green Energy Loan supported with a fund of five million euros. If you want to save money on your home energy bills and do your bit for the environment, there’s never been a better time.

To apply or find out more, just call Thurles Credit Union on 0504 91700, email info@thurlescu.ie or visit www.thurlescu.ie. If you’re not yet a member, that’s alright, you can apply for membership and then apply for the loan, almost straight away. The only stipulation for membership is that you live and/or work in the greater Thurles area.

Apart from great value loans, being a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money. They are a not-for-profit community organisation and offer a wide range of financial services. At a time when many of the banks are closing down or moving out, Thurles Credit Union is here to stay.

