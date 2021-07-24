Teen brother and sister with Tipperary connections drowned in South Africa boat tragedy

For this week’s Yesteryears feature we go all the way back to our edition of July 13, 2002.

Our main front page story that week was by Eamon Lacey and told of the tragic deaths of two teenagers in a boat tragedy in South Africa.

The siblings, Anthony (16) and Rosemarie Hurst (14) had been reared at Kilshane House (on the Bansha side of Tipperary) by their parents Ian and Bea up to the time the family emigrated to South Africa four years before the tragedy occurred.

The family (minus Ian) had gone rafting on the Berg River and tragedy struck when the raft hit a tree that had fallen across the waterway. Only Bea survived by holding on to the tree while heartbreakingly both her children were swept away. Also on the front page that week was a piece about 500 or so Bulmers’ employees who missed out on part of a £20 million share bonanza when C&C shelved plans for flotation.

The workers at the Annerville plant in Clonmel were hoping to reap between £6,000 and £7,000 from the float.

We also carried a story on our front page about top horse trainer Aidan O’Brien who had lodged High Court proceedings over plans to build an incinerator near his training operations at Ballydoyle.

He was joined in his claim by Coolmore, Castlehyde and Associated Stud Farms.

The proceedings were being taken against South Tipperary County Council.

Elsewhere on the front page there was a story about Danny Carroll, who was accorded a civic reception by South Tipp County Council for a lifetime of devotion and service to music in Tipperary.