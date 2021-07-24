Tonnes of material removed from blocked drains in Carrick-on-Suir

Contractors have removed a huge quantity of gravel and debris from drains near an area in Carrick-on-Suir prone to flooding in recent years, a council meeting has been told.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer, Willie Corby, said the contractor cleaning drains near Carrick-on-Suir’s Lidl supermarket, located along the N24 Clonmel Road, found a lot of blocked drains.

“He has pulled out tonnes of gravel and stuff that got in there over the years,” he informed councillors at last month's monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

The N24 Clonmel Road in Carrick-on-Suir around Davin Park and Suirside Veterinary Clinic has experienced flooding in recent years including during the town’s major flooding incident in 2015.

Mr Corby confessed the removal of such a large amount of debris from the drains was a reflection on the council showing it hadn’t cleaned them as much as it should.

“We will be making sure every drain is clean and operating properly,” he pledged.

Mr Corby informed councillors of the good news about clearing the blocked drains after Cllr Kieran Bourke sought an update on his request for a round table meeting between the council, Irish Water and the OPW about flood prevention measures for Carrick.

Mr Corby said he wrote to Irish Water and the OPW and they didn’t seem willing to have a round table meeting but he would see if an online meeting via Zoom could be organised. He said he has been dealing individually with both agencies in relation to flood prevention measures in Carrick-on-Suir.