26/07/2021

Three numbers in EuroMillions draw were lucky for one punter from Tipperary

Three numbers in the EuroMillions draw on Friday were lucky for one punter from  Tipperary after they landed an incredible sum of cash.

The anonymous punter placed a fiver treble in their local BoyleSports shop to try and overcome the mammoth odds of 1,500/1 on the EuroMillions Plus draw taking place that evening.

The customer selected the numbers 16, 19 and 22 in a €5 treble to be drawn and the numbers all rolled out of the machine meaning the big payout had landed.

When the result was known, the punter was able to go back to their local betting shop and swap their betslip for a stunning amount of €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “One of our customers in Tipperary took aim at our 1,500/1 odds for three numbers and their ambition has paid off handsomely with a profit of €7,500. Hopefully this big win will go down well, and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount for just a fiver bet.”

