PICTURE: Tipp gardaí carrying out patrols on Monday morning stopped this car

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí were carrying out patrols in the town on Monday morning when they stopped this car (pictured above).
The driver was discovered to be disqualified using the Mobility App and Lapdock.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
The motorist has been charged to appear at Cashel District Court.
