ALERT: Met Eireann issues advisory as weather in Ireland set to turn dramatically

Met Eireann issues Weather Advisory as weather in Ireland set to turn dramatically
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory as the weather for Ireland is set to turn dramatically.
Met Eireann is advising that a cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.
The national forecaster says that downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding. Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening.
And according to Met Eireann, heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.
